Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners has been approved to build a 195-unit apartment project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The three-building project, dubbed Southwick Commons, is being built on a vacant...
Triangle Business Journal The Simpson Organization has paid $278 million, or about $17745/sf, for the Situs Office Park in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the 156,666-square-foot office property from Alder Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The 12-story building is being constructed at 300...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing to build the Thirty-Six Apartments in Miami SouthState Bank was the lender Legacy, a Miami developer, is building the 266-unit project on a...
Vectra Management Group has sold the 45,630-square-foot office property at 640 North Sepulveda Blvd in Los Angeles for $325 million, or $71225/unit The buyer could not yet be learned Newmark represented Vectra, of New York, in the deal The property...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought the eight-story office building at 1420 West Mockingbird Lane in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property, with about 160,000 square feet, from TXRE Properties of Irving, Texas The sales...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has acquired the more than 400,000-square-foot office building at 1925 West John Carpenter Freeway in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Washington, DC, company purchased the five-story property from an...
Dallas Morning News Yamasa Corp has bought the 510-unit Saxon Woods apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Okayama, Japan, company acquired the complex, at 4490 West Eldorado Parkway, from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of local developers Scott Robins and Bay Road Partners has proposed building a five-story apartment building with 203 units in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The property is being planned for a nearly...