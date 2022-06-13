Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial real estate sits at the confluence of three distinct markets: space, equity and debt It's hard to imagine a time when there was as much transition in all three at...
Vectra Management Group has sold the 45,630-square-foot office property at 640 North Sepulveda Blvd in Los Angeles for $325 million, or $71225/unit The buyer could not yet be learned Newmark represented Vectra, of New York, in the deal The property...
Northmarq has secured $33 million of financing against the Gardens at Town Square, a 168-unit seniors-housing property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for one year and amortizes on a 30-year schedule It...
During the 12 months through last October, rental rates at class-B apartment properties increased by 181 percent, according to RealPage data compiled by Freddie Mac In contrast, rents at class-A properties increased by 168 percent and those at...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought the eight-story office building at 1420 West Mockingbird Lane in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property, with about 160,000 square feet, from TXRE Properties of Irving, Texas The sales...
Dallas Morning News Yamasa Corp has bought the 510-unit Saxon Woods apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Okayama, Japan, company acquired the complex, at 4490 West Eldorado Parkway, from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio The...
Charlotte Business Chronicle Portman Holdings has sold The Line, a 293,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $206 million, or about $70307/sf The Atlanta developer sold the 16-story property to CBRE Investment Management of New York...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group didn’t make a semi-annual payment on an $800 million municipal bond, putting its continued ownership of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, in jeopardy The Edmonton, Alberta, developer has until June...
Rentvcom An entity of Truist Securities has paid $935 million, or $58255/unit, for the 160,500-square-foot office property at 3201 South 323rd St in Federal Way, Wash The Atlanta company purchased the property from DaVita Inc of Denver, which will...