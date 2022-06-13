Log In or Subscribe to read more
Patchcom Bridge Industrial is planning to develop Bridge Point Romeoville, a two-building industrial property with a combined 660,280 square feet in Romeoville, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Southcreek...
REJournalscom SK Investments Group is planning to build the Shores at Crystal Lake, a 1,200-unit apartment property in Pontiac, Mich The Sunrise, Fla, developer is building the property on a 34-acre site that’s just south of Gillespie Avenue,...
During the 12 months through last October, rental rates at class-B apartment properties increased by 181 percent, according to RealPage data compiled by Freddie Mac In contrast, rents at class-A properties increased by 168 percent and those at...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop three industrial buildings with a combined 790,000 square feet in Lakeville, Minn, about 26 miles south of Minneapolis The project, which is being built on a 65-acre...
Rentvcom An entity of Truist Securities has paid $935 million, or $58255/unit, for the 160,500-square-foot office property at 3201 South 323rd St in Federal Way, Wash The Atlanta company purchased the property from DaVita Inc of Denver, which will...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has paid $527 million, or $193,750/unit, for the 272-unit Glenmary Village Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Miami investment manager purchased the property from MA Glenmary Village and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $69 million, or $34723/sf, for Centennial Lakes Plaza, a 198,717-square-foot retail center in Edina, Minn The Cincinnati REIT purchased the property from a limited liability...
CityBiz Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build Westfield Commerce Park, a 450,000-square-foot industrial property in Seville, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 8989 Lake Road, about 42 miles south of Cleveland The...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, is offering for sale AM 1980, a 132-unit apartment property in Chicago Walker & Dunlop has the listing for the seven-story property at 1980 North Milwaukee Ave...