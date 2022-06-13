Log In or Subscribe to read more
Almanac Realty Investors, the real estate investment management arm of Neuberger Berman, has acquired a minority interest in Waterton, a Chicago investment manager that specializes in the multifamily, seniors-housing and hotel sectors Details of...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group signed 900 leases totaling 3 million square feet during the first quarter, marking the mall REIT’s most active quarter since 2016 The Indianapolis company said it has another 500...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust’s portfolio of 170 apartment properties with 58,055 units generated $2778 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, up a record 111 percent from the year before In 12 of...
Duke Realty Corp, which yesterday received an offer from Prologis valued at $237 billion, has rejected the bid, saying it was “insufficient” Prologis had offered to swap 0466 of its shares for every Duke share outstanding, valuing every...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT is continuing to expand its apartment portfolio and has agreed to buy two properties with 1,070 units in suburban Atlanta for $178 million, or $166,355/unit When the deal closes, the...
The Tysons, Va, company, which owns 53 hotels with 32,000 rooms in major urban markets as well as leisure locations, said it would sell properties as investor demand and market liquidity remain very healthy It would use proceeds to repay debt, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust, which owns 253 apartment properties with 62,290 units in California and the Seattle area, has seen rental rates across its entire portfolio increase for three consecutive quarters They...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lease renewals at Equity Residential’s 36 New York City properties had dropped to 60 percent in the first quarter from 65 percent at the end of last year That reduced occupancy at those properties,...