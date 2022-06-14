Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Business First Interwest Capital Group has paid $456 million, or $321,126/unit, for ReNew Mills, a 142-unit apartment property in Ontario, Calif The La Jolla, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco,...
A venture of Security Properties and affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management has paid $70 million, or $388,889/unit, for the 180-unit River Ridge Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Tualatin, Ore The venture bought the property, at 17865 SW...
Investcorp has purchased the 222,206-square-foot Pecos Commerce Center industrial complex in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, Ariz, for $603 million, or just more than $271/sf The investment manager bought the six-building property, on an 18-acre site at...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Legends at Legacy, a 320-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex, with a mix of apartment and townhome units, from an...
Triangle Business Journal The Simpson Organization has paid $278 million, or about $17745/sf, for the Situs Office Park in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the 156,666-square-foot office property from Alder Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal A company led Yoel Weiss has bought the 136,468-square-foot office building at 699 NE 167th St in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $14472/sf The New York company acquired the 12-story property from a...
Vectra Management Group has sold the 45,630-square-foot office property at 640 North Sepulveda Blvd in Los Angeles for $325 million, or $71225/unit The buyer could not yet be learned Newmark represented Vectra, of New York, in the deal The property...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought the eight-story office building at 1420 West Mockingbird Lane in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property, with about 160,000 square feet, from TXRE Properties of Irving, Texas The sales...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has acquired the more than 400,000-square-foot office building at 1925 West John Carpenter Freeway in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Washington, DC, company purchased the five-story property from an...