ZMR Capital has paid $385 million, or $178,240/unit, for the 216-unit Sunridge apartment property in Las Vegas The seller of the property could not be learned immediately The property, at 4855 East Vegas Valley Drive, was built in 1991 and has one-,...
Silicon Valley Business Journal An affiliate of Ellis Partners has paid $626 million, or $1,453/sf, for the 43,082-square-foot office property at 200 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, Calif The San Francisco investor and developer purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided a mortgage against the Crossgates Commons shopping center in Albany, NY, allowing the property’s owner, Pyramid Cos, to refinance $298 million of CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pyramid Management Group has negotiated a three-year term extension of the $2365 million mortgage against its Walden Galleria shopping mall near Buffalo, NY The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase...
Banks increased their commercial mortgage originations by nearly 17 percent last year compared to 2020 Meanwhile, delinquencies fell after increasing somewhat in...
ACORE Capital LP has provided $35 million of financing against the 172-room Moxy Oakland Downtown hotel in the Uptown arts and entertainment district of Oakland, Calif The short-term loan was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co It allowed the...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country’s largest markets reached 44 percent last week, marking the highest occupancy reached since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020 The latest week’s number marked a...
LA Business First Interwest Capital Group has paid $456 million, or $321,126/unit, for ReNew Mills, a 142-unit apartment property in Ontario, Calif The La Jolla, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco,...
During the first quarter, $776 billion of CMBS deals backed by loans against single-family rental properties were issued That puts issuance on track to top $31 billion this...