Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pyramid Management Group has negotiated a three-year term extension of the $2365 million mortgage against its Walden Galleria shopping mall near Buffalo, NY The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase...
Banks increased their commercial mortgage originations by nearly 17 percent last year compared to 2020 Meanwhile, delinquencies fell after increasing somewhat in...
During the first quarter, $776 billion of CMBS deals backed by loans against single-family rental properties were issued That puts issuance on track to top $31 billion this...
Crain’s Chicago Business LNR Partners is offering for sale the leasehold interest in 300 West Adams St, a 254,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago JLL has the listing The 12-story property serves as collateral for a $211 million...
By Manus Clancy, Trepp Inc Commercial property owners have had an amazingly strong tailwind, with interest rates declining sharply over 20 years, pushing them to near-record low levels during the coronavirus pandemic That gave owners the ability to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued troubles at the Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island’s capital city has prompted Kroll Bond Rating Agency to downgrade four of the five rake classes in DBUBS, 2011-LC3, that are tied to a...
The Florence Mall in the Cincinnati suburb of Florence, Ky, has been acquired by Namdar Realty Group for what is said to have been $378 million The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property from WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C7, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined in May by 157 percent, to $3077 billion, according to Trepp Inc That’s the lowest volume since before May 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic...