Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
ZMR Capital has paid $385 million, or $178,240/unit, for the 216-unit Sunridge apartment property in Las Vegas The seller of the property could not be learned immediately The property, at 4855 East Vegas Valley Drive, was built in 1991 and has one-,...
LA Business First Interwest Capital Group has paid $456 million, or $321,126/unit, for ReNew Mills, a 142-unit apartment property in Ontario, Calif The La Jolla, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco,...
A venture of Security Properties and affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management has paid $70 million, or $388,889/unit, for the 180-unit River Ridge Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Tualatin, Ore The venture bought the property, at 17865 SW...
Investcorp has purchased the 222,206-square-foot Pecos Commerce Center industrial complex in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, Ariz, for $603 million, or just more than $271/sf The investment manager bought the six-building property, on an 18-acre site at...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Legends at Legacy, a 320-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex, with a mix of apartment and townhome units, from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Clear Capital LLC has paid $321 million, or $178,333/unit, for the 180-unit Loramont on Thomas Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from Tower 16 Capital Partners of...
Triangle Business Journal The Simpson Organization has paid $278 million, or about $17745/sf, for the Situs Office Park in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the 156,666-square-foot office property from Alder Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal A company led Yoel Weiss has bought the 136,468-square-foot office building at 699 NE 167th St in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $14472/sf The New York company acquired the 12-story property from a...