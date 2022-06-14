Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Business First Interwest Capital Group has paid $456 million, or $321,126/unit, for ReNew Mills, a 142-unit apartment property in Ontario, Calif The La Jolla, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco,...
A venture of Security Properties and affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management has paid $70 million, or $388,889/unit, for the 180-unit River Ridge Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Tualatin, Ore The venture bought the property, at 17865 SW...
Investcorp has purchased the 222,206-square-foot Pecos Commerce Center industrial complex in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, Ariz, for $603 million, or just more than $271/sf The investment manager bought the six-building property, on an 18-acre site at...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Cambridge Development Group and Greystar Property Management has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the development of the 182-unit Citadel Urban apartment property in San Antonio The property...
Dallas Morning News Resia LLC, the former AHS Residential, is developing a 336-unit residential property in Dallas The Miami developer is building the property near Loop 12 and south of Jefferson Boulevard, near the Dallas National Golf Club...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Clear Capital LLC has paid $321 million, or $178,333/unit, for the 180-unit Loramont on Thomas Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from Tower 16 Capital Partners of...
Triangle Business Journal The Simpson Organization has paid $278 million, or about $17745/sf, for the Situs Office Park in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the 156,666-square-foot office property from Alder Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal A company led Yoel Weiss has bought the 136,468-square-foot office building at 699 NE 167th St in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $14472/sf The New York company acquired the 12-story property from a...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing to build the Thirty-Six Apartments in Miami SouthState Bank was the lender Legacy, a Miami developer, is building the 266-unit project on a...