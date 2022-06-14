Log In or Subscribe to read more
RiverCap Ventures has agreed to fully lease the 109,075-square-foot industrial property at 1350 Moore Road in Avon, Ohio, about 20 miles west of Cleveland The property’s owner, Plymouth Industrial REIT of Boston, was represented in the lease...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Cambridge Development Group and Greystar Property Management has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the development of the 182-unit Citadel Urban apartment property in San Antonio The property...
Dallas Morning News Resia LLC, the former AHS Residential, is developing a 336-unit residential property in Dallas The Miami developer is building the property near Loop 12 and south of Jefferson Boulevard, near the Dallas National Golf Club...
Crain’s Chicago Business LNR Partners is offering for sale the leasehold interest in 300 West Adams St, a 254,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago JLL has the listing The 12-story property serves as collateral for a $211 million...
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners has been approved to build a 195-unit apartment project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The three-building project, dubbed Southwick Commons, is being built on a vacant...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The 12-story building is being constructed at 300...
Patchcom Bridge Industrial is planning to develop Bridge Point Romeoville, a two-building industrial property with a combined 660,280 square feet in Romeoville, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Southcreek...
Multi-Housing News RXR Realty of New York has secured $105 million of financing against 360 Huguenot, a 280-unit apartment property in downtown New Rochelle, NY Rialto Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
REJournalscom Pelican BioThermal has agreed to lease 138,328 square feet at Gateway Industrial VI, a 278,146-sf property in Plainfield, Ind The packaging company and the owner of the property, HSA Commercial, were represented by CBRE Pelican...