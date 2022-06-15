Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has bought the 248,861-square-foot HQ53 office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco real estate investment company acquired the property, at 5300 Headquarters Drive, from Cawley...
Inland Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $27815 million for a portfolio of eight shopping centers with 699,539 square feet from Inland Retail Property Fund Both companies are sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corp of Oak Brook, Ill...
South Florida Business Journal McDowell Housing Partners has proposed building a 201-unit workforce housing property in Miami The local developer wants to build the property on a 48-acre site at 29500 Old Dixie Highway It will have 272 surface...
South Florida Business Journal The Pompano Beach, Fla, Development Review Committee is considering plans for a 128-unit apartment project in that South Florida city US Gateway Investments of Pompano Beach is the project’s developer Plans for...
South Florida Business Journal JDS Development Group has lined up $86 million of construction financing for the 1 Southside Park mixed-use project in Miami Maxim Capital Group provided the financing The 64-story property is being built at 191 SW...
Benefit Street Partners has provided $652 million of financing to fund the construction of the second phase of the Joinery mixed-use complex in Charlotte, NC The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets, which also helped arrange $28 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
ZMR Capital has paid $385 million, or $178,240/unit, for the 216-unit Sunridge apartment property in Las Vegas The seller of the property could not be learned immediately The property, at 4855 East Vegas Valley Drive, was built in 1991 and has one-,...
Silicon Valley Business Journal An affiliate of Ellis Partners has paid $626 million, or $1,453/sf, for the 43,082-square-foot office property at 200 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, Calif The San Francisco investor and developer purchased the...