The Real Deal A venture of Dermot Co, USAA Real Estate and PGGM has paid $1423 million, or $525,092/unit, for The Addison, a 271-unit apartment property in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY Multi-Employer Property Trust, a fund managed by...
Commercial Observer Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $42 million, or $219/sf, for Preserve Tower Oaks, a 191,000-square-foot office building in Rockville, Md, that it plans to convert into life-sciences space Cushman & Wakefield...
Dallas Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has bought the 248,861-square-foot HQ53 office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco real estate investment company acquired the property, at 5300 Headquarters Drive, from Cawley...
Inland Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $27815 million for a portfolio of eight shopping centers with 699,539 square feet from Inland Retail Property Fund Both companies are sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corp of Oak Brook, Ill...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Frankforter Group has sold the 420-unit Pacific Point Apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $150 million, or about $357,143/unit The Montreal company sold the property to an affiliate of JBS...
Crain’s Chicago Business IMC has renewed and expanded its lease at Willis Tower, a 39 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The Dutch trading firm will now occupy 160,000 sf, up from 110,000 sf, for an additional 10 years JLL...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
ZMR Capital has paid $385 million, or $178,240/unit, for the 216-unit Sunridge apartment property in Las Vegas The seller of the property could not be learned immediately The property, at 4855 East Vegas Valley Drive, was built in 1991 and has one-,...
Silicon Valley Business Journal An affiliate of Ellis Partners has paid $626 million, or $1,453/sf, for the 43,082-square-foot office property at 200 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, Calif The San Francisco investor and developer purchased the...