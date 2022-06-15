Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Frankforter Group has sold the 420-unit Pacific Point Apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $150 million, or about $357,143/unit The Montreal company sold the property to an affiliate of JBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
Banks increased their commercial mortgage originations by nearly 17 percent last year compared to 2020 Meanwhile, delinquencies fell after increasing somewhat in...
ACORE Capital LP has provided $35 million of financing against the 172-room Moxy Oakland Downtown hotel in the Uptown arts and entertainment district of Oakland, Calif The short-term loan was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co It allowed the...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Cambridge Development Group and Greystar Property Management has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the development of the 182-unit Citadel Urban apartment property in San Antonio The property...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Legends at Legacy, a 320-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex, with a mix of apartment and townhome units, from an...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing to build the Thirty-Six Apartments in Miami SouthState Bank was the lender Legacy, a Miami developer, is building the 266-unit project on a...
Commercial real estate sits at the confluence of three distinct markets: space, equity and debt It's hard to imagine a time when there was as much transition in all three at...
Northmarq has secured $33 million of financing against the Gardens at Town Square, a 168-unit seniors-housing property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for one year and amortizes on a 30-year schedule It...