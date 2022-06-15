Log In or Subscribe to read more
Inland Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $27815 million for a portfolio of eight shopping centers with 699,539 square feet from Inland Retail Property Fund Both companies are sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corp of Oak Brook, Ill...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Frankforter Group has sold the 420-unit Pacific Point Apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $150 million, or about $357,143/unit The Montreal company sold the property to an affiliate of JBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
ZMR Capital has paid $385 million, or $178,240/unit, for the 216-unit Sunridge apartment property in Las Vegas The seller of the property could not be learned immediately The property, at 4855 East Vegas Valley Drive, was built in 1991 and has one-,...
Silicon Valley Business Journal An affiliate of Ellis Partners has paid $626 million, or $1,453/sf, for the 43,082-square-foot office property at 200 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, Calif The San Francisco investor and developer purchased the...
LA Business First Interwest Capital Group has paid $456 million, or $321,126/unit, for ReNew Mills, a 142-unit apartment property in Ontario, Calif The La Jolla, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco,...
A venture of Security Properties and affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management has paid $70 million, or $388,889/unit, for the 180-unit River Ridge Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Tualatin, Ore The venture bought the property, at 17865 SW...
Investcorp has purchased the 222,206-square-foot Pecos Commerce Center industrial complex in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, Ariz, for $603 million, or just more than $271/sf The investment manager bought the six-building property, on an 18-acre site at...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Cambridge Development Group and Greystar Property Management has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the development of the 182-unit Citadel Urban apartment property in San Antonio The property...