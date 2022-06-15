Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has bought the 248,861-square-foot HQ53 office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco real estate investment company acquired the property, at 5300 Headquarters Drive, from Cawley...
South Florida Business Journal McDowell Housing Partners has proposed building a 201-unit workforce housing property in Miami The local developer wants to build the property on a 48-acre site at 29500 Old Dixie Highway It will have 272 surface...
South Florida Business Journal The Pompano Beach, Fla, Development Review Committee is considering plans for a 128-unit apartment project in that South Florida city US Gateway Investments of Pompano Beach is the project’s developer Plans for...
South Florida Business Journal JDS Development Group has lined up $86 million of construction financing for the 1 Southside Park mixed-use project in Miami Maxim Capital Group provided the financing The 64-story property is being built at 191 SW...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on two industrial properties with a combined 253 million square feet in Avon, Ind, and Mount Comfort, Ind Avon Landings Commerce Park will have three buildings with 731,240 sf at 2516 Ronald Reagan Parkway in...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Cambridge Development Group and Greystar Property Management has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the development of the 182-unit Citadel Urban apartment property in San Antonio The property...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Legends at Legacy, a 320-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex, with a mix of apartment and townhome units, from an...
Dallas Morning News Resia LLC, the former AHS Residential, is developing a 336-unit residential property in Dallas The Miami developer is building the property near Loop 12 and south of Jefferson Boulevard, near the Dallas National Golf Club...
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners has been approved to build a 195-unit apartment project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The three-building project, dubbed Southwick Commons, is being built on a vacant...