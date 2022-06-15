Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aritzia, an upscale clothing retailer, has agreed to fully lease the 45,904-square-foot retail building at 555 North Michigan Ave, along Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district The lease...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on two industrial properties with a combined 253 million square feet in Avon, Ind, and Mount Comfort, Ind Avon Landings Commerce Park will have three buildings with 731,240 sf at 2516 Ronald Reagan Parkway in...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country’s largest markets reached 44 percent last week, marking the highest occupancy reached since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020 The latest week’s number marked a...
RiverCap Ventures has agreed to fully lease the 109,075-square-foot industrial property at 1350 Moore Road in Avon, Ohio, about 20 miles west of Cleveland The property’s owner, Plymouth Industrial REIT of Boston, was represented in the lease...
Crain’s Chicago Business LNR Partners is offering for sale the leasehold interest in 300 West Adams St, a 254,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago JLL has the listing The 12-story property serves as collateral for a $211 million...
Patchcom Bridge Industrial is planning to develop Bridge Point Romeoville, a two-building industrial property with a combined 660,280 square feet in Romeoville, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Southcreek...
REJournalscom Pelican BioThermal has agreed to lease 138,328 square feet at Gateway Industrial VI, a 278,146-sf property in Plainfield, Ind The packaging company and the owner of the property, HSA Commercial, were represented by CBRE Pelican...
REJournalscom SK Investments Group is planning to build the Shores at Crystal Lake, a 1,200-unit apartment property in Pontiac, Mich The Sunrise, Fla, developer is building the property on a 34-acre site that’s just south of Gillespie Avenue,...
During the 12 months through last October, rental rates at class-B apartment properties increased by 181 percent, according to RealPage data compiled by Freddie Mac In contrast, rents at class-A properties increased by 168 percent and those at...