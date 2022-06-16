Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Mohr Capital is planning to build Summit Business Park, a two-building industrial property with a combined 704,472 square feet in Surprise, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on a 4626-acre site at the intersection of...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is expected to break next year on a three-building mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Arts District Portman Holdings of Atlanta is building the property on more than four acres at the intersection of Ross Avenue and...
San Antonio Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has acquired a 14-acre development site in suburban San Antonio for a planned 291-unit apartment project The Wellington, Fla, company is building the project, dubbed Bainbridge Creekside, at 770 Barbarosa...
Dallas Business Journal JPI has broken ground on Paramore Anna Senior Living, a 185-unit property in Anna, Texas, about 47 miles northeast of Dallas The Dallas developer is building the seniors-housing property at the northeast corner of Florence...
Dallas Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has bought the 248,861-square-foot HQ53 office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco real estate investment company acquired the property, at 5300 Headquarters Drive, from Cawley...
South Florida Business Journal McDowell Housing Partners has proposed building a 201-unit workforce housing property in Miami The local developer wants to build the property on a 48-acre site at 29500 Old Dixie Highway It will have 272 surface...
South Florida Business Journal The Pompano Beach, Fla, Development Review Committee is considering plans for a 128-unit apartment project in that South Florida city US Gateway Investments of Pompano Beach is the project’s developer Plans for...
South Florida Business Journal JDS Development Group has lined up $86 million of construction financing for the 1 Southside Park mixed-use project in Miami Maxim Capital Group provided the financing The 64-story property is being built at 191 SW...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on two industrial properties with a combined 253 million square feet in Avon, Ind, and Mount Comfort, Ind Avon Landings Commerce Park will have three buildings with 731,240 sf at 2516 Ronald Reagan Parkway in...