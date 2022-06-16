Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Mohr Capital is planning to build Summit Business Park, a two-building industrial property with a combined 704,472 square feet in Surprise, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on a 4626-acre site at the intersection of...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is expected to break next year on a three-building mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Arts District Portman Holdings of Atlanta is building the property on more than four acres at the intersection of Ross Avenue and...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of RISE Residential Construction and Legacy Multifamily Development is planning to build a 264-unit affordable housing project in Denton, Texas The six-building property is being built at 4298 East McKinney St It...
San Antonio Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has acquired a 14-acre development site in suburban San Antonio for a planned 291-unit apartment project The Wellington, Fla, company is building the project, dubbed Bainbridge Creekside, at 770 Barbarosa...
REJournalscom An affiliate of Beal Properties has paid $28 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 80-unit apartment property at 944-54 West Grace St in Chicago The local management company purchased the property from Mo2 Properties in a deal brokered by...
Dallas Business Journal JPI has broken ground on Paramore Anna Senior Living, a 185-unit property in Anna, Texas, about 47 miles northeast of Dallas The Dallas developer is building the seniors-housing property at the northeast corner of Florence...
South Florida Business Journal McDowell Housing Partners has proposed building a 201-unit workforce housing property in Miami The local developer wants to build the property on a 48-acre site at 29500 Old Dixie Highway It will have 272 surface...
South Florida Business Journal The Pompano Beach, Fla, Development Review Committee is considering plans for a 128-unit apartment project in that South Florida city US Gateway Investments of Pompano Beach is the project’s developer Plans for...