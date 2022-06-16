Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Rose Valley Capital has secured $61 million of financing from NewPoint Real Estate Capital for its acquisition of the 172-unit Weatherstone Flats apartment property in Chester Springs, Pa, a suburb of Philadelphia Meridian...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $617 million of financing for Rise48 Equity LLC’s purchase of Waterfront, a 288-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investor paid $753 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trimont Real Estate Advisors, special servicer for the $180 million mortgage against the Hilton Minneapolis hotel, has once again started talks with the property’s owner, Walton Street Capital, over...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pacific Western Bank has provided $312 million of financing to facilitate ColRich’s purchase of CityZen Commons, a 177-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer bought the property...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Frankforter Group has sold the 420-unit Pacific Point Apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $150 million, or about $357,143/unit The Montreal company sold the property to an affiliate of JBS...
Benefit Street Partners has provided $652 million of financing to fund the construction of the second phase of the Joinery mixed-use complex in Charlotte, NC The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets, which also helped arrange $28 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
Banks increased their commercial mortgage originations by nearly 17 percent last year compared to 2020 Meanwhile, delinquencies fell after increasing somewhat in...
ACORE Capital LP has provided $35 million of financing against the 172-room Moxy Oakland Downtown hotel in the Uptown arts and entertainment district of Oakland, Calif The short-term loan was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co It allowed the...