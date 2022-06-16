Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, was appraised in March at a value of $54 million, down two-thirds from the $1668 million appraised value pegged to it in 2013 when a $95 million CMBS loan was written...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trimont Real Estate Advisors, special servicer for the $180 million mortgage against the Hilton Minneapolis hotel, has once again started talks with the property’s owner, Walton Street Capital, over...
As legislators begin to shift their focus to the upcoming midterm Congressional elections, regulators have become more influential in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aritzia, an upscale clothing retailer, has agreed to fully lease the 45,904-square-foot retail building at 555 North Michigan Ave, along Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district The lease...
The last conduit deal to price saw its benchmark class come in at a spread of 158 basis points more than swaps That compares with a 100-bp spread for the year's first conduit, which had more conservative underwritten risk...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Bellis Fair Mall near the Canadian border in Bellingham, Wash, has been appraised at a value of $491 million, down from $145 million in 2011, when a CMBS loan was written against it The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided a mortgage against the Crossgates Commons shopping center in Albany, NY, allowing the property’s owner, Pyramid Cos, to refinance $298 million of CMBS...