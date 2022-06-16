Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $50 million, or $231,481/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Next Wave Investors, which had bought it last year for $281...
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $617 million of financing for Rise48 Equity LLC’s purchase of Waterfront, a 288-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investor paid $753 million, or...
Commercial Observer Langdon Park Capital has bought the 304-unit Rosecroft Mews Apartments in Fort Washington, Md, some 20 miles south of Washington, DC, for $632 million, or $207,894/unit The Los Angeles investor has renamed the property, at 2428...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pacific Western Bank has provided $312 million of financing to facilitate ColRich’s purchase of CityZen Commons, a 177-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer bought the property...
REJournalscom An affiliate of Beal Properties has paid $28 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 80-unit apartment property at 944-54 West Grace St in Chicago The local management company purchased the property from Mo2 Properties in a deal brokered by...
The Real Deal A venture of Dermot Co, USAA Real Estate and PGGM has paid $1423 million, or $525,092/unit, for The Addison, a 271-unit apartment property in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY Multi-Employer Property Trust, a fund managed by...
Commercial Observer Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $42 million, or $219/sf, for Preserve Tower Oaks, a 191,000-square-foot office building in Rockville, Md, that it plans to convert into life-sciences space Cushman & Wakefield...
Dallas Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has bought the 248,861-square-foot HQ53 office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco real estate investment company acquired the property, at 5300 Headquarters Drive, from Cawley...