Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Rose Valley Capital has secured $61 million of financing from NewPoint Real Estate Capital for its acquisition of the 172-unit Weatherstone Flats apartment property in Chester Springs, Pa, a suburb of Philadelphia Meridian...
Commercial Observer Langdon Park Capital has bought the 304-unit Rosecroft Mews Apartments in Fort Washington, Md, some 20 miles south of Washington, DC, for $632 million, or $207,894/unit The Los Angeles investor has renamed the property, at 2428...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trimont Real Estate Advisors, special servicer for the $180 million mortgage against the Hilton Minneapolis hotel, has once again started talks with the property’s owner, Walton Street Capital, over...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pacific Western Bank has provided $312 million of financing to facilitate ColRich’s purchase of CityZen Commons, a 177-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer bought the property...
REJournalscom An affiliate of Beal Properties has paid $28 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 80-unit apartment property at 944-54 West Grace St in Chicago The local management company purchased the property from Mo2 Properties in a deal brokered by...
The Real Deal A venture of Dermot Co, USAA Real Estate and PGGM has paid $1423 million, or $525,092/unit, for The Addison, a 271-unit apartment property in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY Multi-Employer Property Trust, a fund managed by...
Commercial Observer Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $42 million, or $219/sf, for Preserve Tower Oaks, a 191,000-square-foot office building in Rockville, Md, that it plans to convert into life-sciences space Cushman & Wakefield...
Dallas Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has bought the 248,861-square-foot HQ53 office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco real estate investment company acquired the property, at 5300 Headquarters Drive, from Cawley...
Inland Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $27815 million for a portfolio of eight shopping centers with 699,539 square feet from Inland Retail Property Fund Both companies are sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corp of Oak Brook, Ill...