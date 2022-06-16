Log In or Subscribe to read more
City Chevrolet has paid $30 million, or $833,333/unit, for Nimitz Crossing, a 36-unit apartment property in San Diego The local car dealership purchased the property from its developer, Next Space Development, also of San Diego, which was...
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $617 million of financing for Rise48 Equity LLC’s purchase of Waterfront, a 288-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investor paid $753 million, or...
Commercial Observer Langdon Park Capital has bought the 304-unit Rosecroft Mews Apartments in Fort Washington, Md, some 20 miles south of Washington, DC, for $632 million, or $207,894/unit The Los Angeles investor has renamed the property, at 2428...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pacific Western Bank has provided $312 million of financing to facilitate ColRich’s purchase of CityZen Commons, a 177-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer bought the property...
REJournalscom An affiliate of Beal Properties has paid $28 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 80-unit apartment property at 944-54 West Grace St in Chicago The local management company purchased the property from Mo2 Properties in a deal brokered by...
The Real Deal A venture of Dermot Co, USAA Real Estate and PGGM has paid $1423 million, or $525,092/unit, for The Addison, a 271-unit apartment property in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY Multi-Employer Property Trust, a fund managed by...
Commercial Observer Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $42 million, or $219/sf, for Preserve Tower Oaks, a 191,000-square-foot office building in Rockville, Md, that it plans to convert into life-sciences space Cushman & Wakefield...
Dallas Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has bought the 248,861-square-foot HQ53 office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco real estate investment company acquired the property, at 5300 Headquarters Drive, from Cawley...