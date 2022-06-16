Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pacific Western Bank has provided $312 million of financing to facilitate ColRich’s purchase of CityZen Commons, a 177-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer bought the property...
As legislators begin to shift their focus to the upcoming midterm Congressional elections, regulators have become more influential in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Frankforter Group has sold the 420-unit Pacific Point Apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $150 million, or about $357,143/unit The Montreal company sold the property to an affiliate of JBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aritzia, an upscale clothing retailer, has agreed to fully lease the 45,904-square-foot retail building at 555 North Michigan Ave, along Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district The lease...
Benefit Street Partners has provided $652 million of financing to fund the construction of the second phase of the Joinery mixed-use complex in Charlotte, NC The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets, which also helped arrange $28 million of...
The last conduit deal to price saw its benchmark class come in at a spread of 158 basis points more than swaps That compares with a 100-bp spread for the year's first conduit, which had more conservative underwritten risk...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Bellis Fair Mall near the Canadian border in Bellingham, Wash, has been appraised at a value of $491 million, down from $145 million in 2011, when a CMBS loan was written against it The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided a mortgage against the Crossgates Commons shopping center in Albany, NY, allowing the property’s owner, Pyramid Cos, to refinance $298 million of CMBS...