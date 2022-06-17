Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A unit of NTT Ltd has paid $2574 million for 103 acres of land in Gainesville, Va, about 40 miles west of Washington, DC, on which it plans to build a data-center property The unit, Global Data Centers Americas Inc of Ashburn,...
Multi-Housing News Cushman & Wakefield has secured $193 million of financing for the development of the Confidential, a 212-unit apartment property in Seattle MetLife Investment Management provided $652 million of joint venture equity, while...
Crain’s Chicago Business Macy’s has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot retail property at 9700 South Western Ave in Evergreen Park, Ill, about 15 miles south of downtown Chicago CBRE brokered the lease The building, which has been...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Housing Trust Group wants to build a 320-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The local developer is teaming up with Elite Equity Development of Miami Lakes, Fla, on the...
South Florida Business Journal Swire Properties is teaming with Related Cos to build One Brickell City Centre, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Miami The structure will stand about 1,000 feet high and, upon its completion, will be...
Charlotte Business Journal Williams Development Group has broken ground on Statesville Commerce Center, a 630,000-square-foot industrial property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer started work...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Velo Riverside, a 265-unit apartment property in Dayton, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, developer is building the property on an 115-acre site that is just south of the Manhattan...
AZ Big Media Mohr Capital is planning to build Summit Business Park, a two-building industrial property with a combined 704,472 square feet in Surprise, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on a 4626-acre site at the intersection of...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is expected to break next year on a three-building mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Arts District Portman Holdings of Atlanta is building the property on more than four acres at the intersection of Ross Avenue and...