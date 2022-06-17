Log In or Subscribe to read more
Daily Herald Compasspoint Development has proposed building a 125-unit apartment property at the intersection of Hough and Liberty streets in Barrington, Ill, about 38 miles northwest of Chicago The local developer’s plans for the four-story...
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...
Commercial Property Executive Halozyme Therapeutics has agreed to lease 72,500 square feet of office space at Del Mar Corporate Centre, a three-building office property with a combined 377,549 sf in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its...
Commercial Observer A unit of NTT Ltd has paid $2574 million for 103 acres of land in Gainesville, Va, about 40 miles west of Washington, DC, on which it plans to build a data-center property The unit, Global Data Centers Americas Inc of Ashburn,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Housing Trust Group wants to build a 320-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The local developer is teaming up with Elite Equity Development of Miami Lakes, Fla, on the...
South Florida Business Journal Swire Properties is teaming with Related Cos to build One Brickell City Centre, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Miami The structure will stand about 1,000 feet high and, upon its completion, will be...
Charlotte Business Journal Williams Development Group has broken ground on Statesville Commerce Center, a 630,000-square-foot industrial property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer started work...
Wilshire Unlimited LLC has paid $54 million, or $214,285/unit, for Terra Heights, a 252-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Hacienda Heights, Calif, investor purchased the property from Security Properties of Seattle, which was represented...
Delancey Street Associates has secured $4661 million of financing to refinance the three components of the Essex Crossing mixed-use complex on Manhattan’s Lower East Side The financing, which was used to take out construction debt, is...