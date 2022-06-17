Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Dermot Co, USAA Real Estate and PGGM has paid $1423 million, or $525,092/unit, for The Addison, a 271-unit apartment property in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY Multi-Employer Property Trust, a fund managed by...
Crain’s Chicago Business LNR Partners is offering for sale the leasehold interest in 300 West Adams St, a 254,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago JLL has the listing The 12-story property serves as collateral for a $211 million...
Multi-Housing News RXR Realty of New York has secured $105 million of financing against 360 Huguenot, a 280-unit apartment property in downtown New Rochelle, NY Rialto Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group didn’t make a semi-annual payment on an $800 million municipal bond, putting its continued ownership of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, in jeopardy The Edmonton, Alberta, developer has until June...
Crain’s New York Business Extell Development has completed the long-term lease of a development site at 356 Fulton St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, in a deal valued at $859 million Feil Organization had planned to build a 43-story mixed-use...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, is offering for sale AM 1980, a 132-unit apartment property in Chicago Walker & Dunlop has the listing for the seven-story property at 1980 North Milwaukee Ave...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has begun construction of a 307-unit apartment property that will be restricted to tenants 55 and older in the northern New Jersey borough of Fair Lawn, NJ The property, at 19-00 Pollitt Drive, will have one- and...
The Real Deal Larry Ackman, who long had been head of Manhattan brokerage Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, died early this week He was 83 He became president of the New York company in 1968 and chief executive nine years later He is the father of Bill...
The Real Deal CIM Group has provided $705 million of financing against 88 University Place, a 90,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group that includes Arch Cos,...