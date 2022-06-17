Log In or Subscribe to read more
Haven Realty Capital has partnered with CenterSquare Investment Management on the $418 million, or $276,821/unit, purchase of the 151-home Foxchase single-family home rental development in Fountain Inn, SC The venture has completed the purchase of...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has sold The Square at South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The local developer sold the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West Blvd, to USAA of San Antonio The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Housing Trust Group wants to build a 320-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The local developer is teaming up with Elite Equity Development of Miami Lakes, Fla, on the...
South Florida Business Journal Swire Properties is teaming with Related Cos to build One Brickell City Centre, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Miami The structure will stand about 1,000 feet high and, upon its completion, will be...
Charlotte Business Journal Williams Development Group has broken ground on Statesville Commerce Center, a 630,000-square-foot industrial property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer started work...
Charlotte Business Journal Atlas Copco has agreed to fully lease a 294,092-square-foot industrial building at the Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Sweden-based manufacturing company is taking its space from Strategic Capital...
Wilshire Unlimited LLC has paid $54 million, or $214,285/unit, for Terra Heights, a 252-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Hacienda Heights, Calif, investor purchased the property from Security Properties of Seattle, which was represented...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $50 million, or $231,481/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Next Wave Investors, which had bought it last year for $281...
City Chevrolet has paid $30 million, or $833,333/unit, for Nimitz Crossing, a 36-unit apartment property in San Diego The local car dealership purchased the property from its developer, Next Space Development, also of San Diego, which was...