Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has sold The Square at South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The local developer sold the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West Blvd, to USAA of San Antonio The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Continental Realty Corp has paid $97 million, or about $29394/sf, for the 330,000-square-foot Shoppes at Webb Ginn retail property in Snellville, Ga, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta The Baltimore investor bought the...
Wilshire Unlimited LLC has paid $54 million, or $214,285/unit, for Terra Heights, a 252-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Hacienda Heights, Calif, investor purchased the property from Security Properties of Seattle, which was represented...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $50 million, or $231,481/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Next Wave Investors, which had bought it last year for $281...
City Chevrolet has paid $30 million, or $833,333/unit, for Nimitz Crossing, a 36-unit apartment property in San Diego The local car dealership purchased the property from its developer, Next Space Development, also of San Diego, which was...
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $617 million of financing for Rise48 Equity LLC’s purchase of Waterfront, a 288-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investor paid $753 million, or...
Commercial Observer Langdon Park Capital has bought the 304-unit Rosecroft Mews Apartments in Fort Washington, Md, some 20 miles south of Washington, DC, for $632 million, or $207,894/unit The Los Angeles investor has renamed the property, at 2428...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pacific Western Bank has provided $312 million of financing to facilitate ColRich’s purchase of CityZen Commons, a 177-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer bought the property...