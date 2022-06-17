Log In or Subscribe to read more
Criterion Group is buying eight industrial outdoor-storage properties that encompass 151 acres and are scattered across six states for $453 million The Queens, NY, investor bought the properties from various sellers They include its first...
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...
Haven Realty Capital has partnered with CenterSquare Investment Management on the $418 million, or $276,821/unit, purchase of the 151-home Foxchase single-family home rental development in Fountain Inn, SC The venture has completed the purchase of...
Multi-Housing News Cushman & Wakefield has secured $193 million of financing for the development of the Confidential, a 212-unit apartment property in Seattle MetLife Investment Management provided $652 million of joint venture equity, while...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has sold The Square at South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The local developer sold the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West Blvd, to USAA of San Antonio The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Continental Realty Corp has paid $97 million, or about $29394/sf, for the 330,000-square-foot Shoppes at Webb Ginn retail property in Snellville, Ga, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta The Baltimore investor bought the...
Wilshire Unlimited LLC has paid $54 million, or $214,285/unit, for Terra Heights, a 252-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Hacienda Heights, Calif, investor purchased the property from Security Properties of Seattle, which was represented...
Delancey Street Associates has secured $4661 million of financing to refinance the three components of the Essex Crossing mixed-use complex on Manhattan’s Lower East Side The financing, which was used to take out construction debt, is...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $50 million, or $231,481/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Next Wave Investors, which had bought it last year for $281...