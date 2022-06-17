Log In or Subscribe to read more
Daily Herald Compasspoint Development has proposed building a 125-unit apartment property at the intersection of Hough and Liberty streets in Barrington, Ill, about 38 miles northwest of Chicago The local developer’s plans for the four-story...
Commercial Property Executive Halozyme Therapeutics has agreed to lease 72,500 square feet of office space at Del Mar Corporate Centre, a three-building office property with a combined 377,549 sf in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its...
Charlotte Business Journal Atlas Copco has agreed to fully lease a 294,092-square-foot industrial building at the Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Sweden-based manufacturing company is taking its space from Strategic Capital...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Velo Riverside, a 265-unit apartment property in Dayton, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, developer is building the property on an 115-acre site that is just south of the Manhattan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district increased by 51 percent from the first quarter, to 62 million square feet, marking a historic high for...
REJournalscom An affiliate of Beal Properties has paid $28 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 80-unit apartment property at 944-54 West Grace St in Chicago The local management company purchased the property from Mo2 Properties in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aritzia, an upscale clothing retailer, has agreed to fully lease the 45,904-square-foot retail building at 555 North Michigan Ave, along Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district The lease...
Crain’s Chicago Business IMC has renewed and expanded its lease at Willis Tower, a 39 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The Dutch trading firm will now occupy 160,000 sf, up from 110,000 sf, for an additional 10 years JLL...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on two industrial properties with a combined 253 million square feet in Avon, Ind, and Mount Comfort, Ind Avon Landings Commerce Park will have three buildings with 731,240 sf at 2516 Ronald Reagan Parkway in...