Daily Herald Compasspoint Development has proposed building a 125-unit apartment property at the intersection of Hough and Liberty streets in Barrington, Ill, about 38 miles northwest of Chicago The local developer’s plans for the four-story...
Multi-Housing News Cushman & Wakefield has secured $193 million of financing for the development of the Confidential, a 212-unit apartment property in Seattle MetLife Investment Management provided $652 million of joint venture equity, while...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Housing Trust Group wants to build a 320-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The local developer is teaming up with Elite Equity Development of Miami Lakes, Fla, on the...
South Florida Business Journal Swire Properties is teaming with Related Cos to build One Brickell City Centre, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Miami The structure will stand about 1,000 feet high and, upon its completion, will be...
Charlotte Business Journal Williams Development Group has broken ground on Statesville Commerce Center, a 630,000-square-foot industrial property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer started work...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Velo Riverside, a 265-unit apartment property in Dayton, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, developer is building the property on an 115-acre site that is just south of the Manhattan...
Commercial Observer Rose Valley Capital has secured $61 million of financing from NewPoint Real Estate Capital for its acquisition of the 172-unit Weatherstone Flats apartment property in Chester Springs, Pa, a suburb of Philadelphia Meridian...
Commercial Observer Langdon Park Capital has bought the 304-unit Rosecroft Mews Apartments in Fort Washington, Md, some 20 miles south of Washington, DC, for $632 million, or $207,894/unit The Los Angeles investor has renamed the property, at 2428...
AZ Big Media Mohr Capital is planning to build Summit Business Park, a two-building industrial property with a combined 704,472 square feet in Surprise, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on a 4626-acre site at the intersection of...