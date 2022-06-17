Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Halozyme Therapeutics has agreed to lease 72,500 square feet of office space at Del Mar Corporate Centre, a three-building office property with a combined 377,549 sf in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its...
Crain’s Chicago Business Macy’s has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot retail property at 9700 South Western Ave in Evergreen Park, Ill, about 15 miles south of downtown Chicago CBRE brokered the lease The building, which has been...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has sold The Square at South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The local developer sold the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West Blvd, to USAA of San Antonio The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Continental Realty Corp has paid $97 million, or about $29394/sf, for the 330,000-square-foot Shoppes at Webb Ginn retail property in Snellville, Ga, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta The Baltimore investor bought the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Housing Trust Group wants to build a 320-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The local developer is teaming up with Elite Equity Development of Miami Lakes, Fla, on the...
South Florida Business Journal Swire Properties is teaming with Related Cos to build One Brickell City Centre, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Miami The structure will stand about 1,000 feet high and, upon its completion, will be...
Charlotte Business Journal Williams Development Group has broken ground on Statesville Commerce Center, a 630,000-square-foot industrial property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer started work...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district increased by 51 percent from the first quarter, to 62 million square feet, marking a historic high for...
South Florida Business Journal McDowell Housing Partners has proposed building a 201-unit workforce housing property in Miami The local developer wants to build the property on a 48-acre site at 29500 Old Dixie Highway It will have 272 surface...