Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Properties Ltd has bought the Coconut Cove All-Suites Hotel in Clearwater Beach, Fla, for $118 million, or about $280,952/room The Delray Beach, Fla, investor acquired the 42-room property, at 678 South Gulfview,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Harrison Street has paid $455 million, or about $44672/sf, for a 101,851-square-foot medical-office building in Plantation, Fla The Chicago commercial real estate company bought the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliate of Arena Capital has sold the 130,558-square-foot Arena Shoppes retail property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $31 million, or about $23744/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, company sold the property to a company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blatteis & Schnur Inc has paid $5225 million, or $1,838/sf, for Tiffany and Shops, a 28,421-square-foot retail center in Pasadena, Calif The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the...
Commercial Property Executive Eikon Therapeutics has agreed to pre-lease 285,000 square feet at Alexandria Center for Life Science, a 637,000-sf office and life-science property that is under construction in Millbrae, Calif The biotech company was...
Criterion Group is buying eight industrial outdoor-storage properties that encompass 151 acres and are scattered across six states for $453 million The Queens, NY, investor bought the properties from various sellers They include its first...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report HSBC Bank has provided $435 million of financing to facilitate Cortland’s purchase of Centerra, a 202-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Atlanta investor bought the property for $7475...
Commercial Property Executive Halozyme Therapeutics has agreed to lease 72,500 square feet of office space at Del Mar Corporate Centre, a three-building office property with a combined 377,549 sf in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its...
Haven Realty Capital has partnered with CenterSquare Investment Management on the $418 million, or $276,821/unit, purchase of the 151-home Foxchase single-family home rental development in Fountain Inn, SC The venture has completed the purchase of...