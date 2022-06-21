Log In or Subscribe to read more
Knighthead Funding has provided $376 million of mortgage financing against the 204-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn The property, at 310 Gay St, was developed by an investor group led by Waud Capital Partners of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report HSBC Bank has provided $435 million of financing to facilitate Cortland’s purchase of Centerra, a 202-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Atlanta investor bought the property for $7475...
The Real Deal A venture of Fairstead, Artemis Real Estate Partners and C-III Capital Partners is offering for sale Savoy Park, a 1,802-unit affordable housing property in Harlem, NY Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the seven-building...
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...
Multi-Housing News Cushman & Wakefield has secured $193 million of financing for the development of the Confidential, a 212-unit apartment property in Seattle MetLife Investment Management provided $652 million of joint venture equity, while...
Wilshire Unlimited LLC has paid $54 million, or $214,285/unit, for Terra Heights, a 252-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Hacienda Heights, Calif, investor purchased the property from Security Properties of Seattle, which was represented...
Delancey Street Associates has secured $4661 million of financing to refinance the three components of the Essex Crossing mixed-use complex on Manhattan’s Lower East Side The financing, which was used to take out construction debt, is...
Commercial Observer Rose Valley Capital has secured $61 million of financing from NewPoint Real Estate Capital for its acquisition of the 172-unit Weatherstone Flats apartment property in Chester Springs, Pa, a suburb of Philadelphia Meridian...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $617 million of financing for Rise48 Equity LLC’s purchase of Waterfront, a 288-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investor paid $753 million, or...