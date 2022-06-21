Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...
The health of CMBS loans backed by single-tenant properties are a point of interest for many investors, as properties that rely on a lone tenant for all revenue generated are subject to risks that multi-tenant properties are...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trusts that collectively hold $285 million of financing against the 248,457-square-foot retail portion of 229 West 43rd St, the former New York Times building in Manhattan’s Times Square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued market volatility has prompted Barclays Capital’s CMBS research team to scale back earlier projections of domestic, private-label CMBS issuance for this year It now expects issuance to total...
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, was appraised in March at a value of $54 million, down two-thirds from the $1668 million appraised value pegged to it in 2013 when a $95 million CMBS loan was written...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trimont Real Estate Advisors, special servicer for the $180 million mortgage against the Hilton Minneapolis hotel, has once again started talks with the property’s owner, Walton Street Capital, over...
As legislators begin to shift their focus to the upcoming midterm Congressional elections, regulators have become more influential in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aritzia, an upscale clothing retailer, has agreed to fully lease the 45,904-square-foot retail building at 555 North Michigan Ave, along Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district The lease...