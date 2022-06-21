Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Prologis has plans to develop an eight-building business park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco REIT is building the industrial property on a more than 64-acre development site on the George Bush Turnpike at...
Phoenix Business Journal Leon Capital Group has bought more than 140 acres in Phoenix for a planned apartment and industrial project The Dallas investment company paid $395 million for the site, near the Loop 202 Freeway and Dobbins Road A total of...
Commercial Property Executive Eikon Therapeutics has agreed to pre-lease 285,000 square feet at Alexandria Center for Life Science, a 637,000-sf office and life-science property that is under construction in Millbrae, Calif The biotech company was...
The LEGO Group will invest more than $1 billion over 10 years to build a 17 million-square-foot factory in Chesterfield County, Va The factory, on more than 340 acres, will be the Danish toymaker’s first in the US It ultimately will create...
Daily Herald Compasspoint Development has proposed building a 125-unit apartment property at the intersection of Hough and Liberty streets in Barrington, Ill, about 38 miles northwest of Chicago The local developer’s plans for the four-story...
Commercial Observer A unit of NTT Ltd has paid $2574 million for 103 acres of land in Gainesville, Va, about 40 miles west of Washington, DC, on which it plans to build a data-center property The unit, Global Data Centers Americas Inc of Ashburn,...
Multi-Housing News Cushman & Wakefield has secured $193 million of financing for the development of the Confidential, a 212-unit apartment property in Seattle MetLife Investment Management provided $652 million of joint venture equity, while...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Housing Trust Group wants to build a 320-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The local developer is teaming up with Elite Equity Development of Miami Lakes, Fla, on the...
South Florida Business Journal Swire Properties is teaming with Related Cos to build One Brickell City Centre, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Miami The structure will stand about 1,000 feet high and, upon its completion, will be...