South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Harrison Street has paid $455 million, or about $44672/sf, for a 101,851-square-foot medical-office building in Plantation, Fla The Chicago commercial real estate company bought the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliate of Arena Capital has sold the 130,558-square-foot Arena Shoppes retail property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $31 million, or about $23744/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, company sold the property to a company...
REBusiness Online Kinetic Development has sold Centerpointe Plaza, a 154,988-square-foot retail center in Colorado Springs, Colo, for $214 million, or $13808/sf The Phoenix company, which was represented by CBRE, sold the property to a private fund...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blatteis & Schnur Inc has paid $5225 million, or $1,838/sf, for Tiffany and Shops, a 28,421-square-foot retail center in Pasadena, Calif The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the...
Criterion Group is buying eight industrial outdoor-storage properties that encompass 151 acres and are scattered across six states for $453 million The Queens, NY, investor bought the properties from various sellers They include its first...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report HSBC Bank has provided $435 million of financing to facilitate Cortland’s purchase of Centerra, a 202-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Atlanta investor bought the property for $7475...
Haven Realty Capital has partnered with CenterSquare Investment Management on the $418 million, or $276,821/unit, purchase of the 151-home Foxchase single-family home rental development in Fountain Inn, SC The venture has completed the purchase of...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has sold The Square at South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The local developer sold the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West Blvd, to USAA of San Antonio The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Continental Realty Corp has paid $97 million, or about $29394/sf, for the 330,000-square-foot Shoppes at Webb Ginn retail property in Snellville, Ga, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta The Baltimore investor bought the...