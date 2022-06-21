Log In or Subscribe to read more
Criterion Group is buying eight industrial outdoor-storage properties that encompass 151 acres and are scattered across six states for $453 million The Queens, NY, investor bought the properties from various sellers They include its first...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report HSBC Bank has provided $435 million of financing to facilitate Cortland’s purchase of Centerra, a 202-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Atlanta investor bought the property for $7475...
Haven Realty Capital has partnered with CenterSquare Investment Management on the $418 million, or $276,821/unit, purchase of the 151-home Foxchase single-family home rental development in Fountain Inn, SC The venture has completed the purchase of...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has sold The Square at South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The local developer sold the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West Blvd, to USAA of San Antonio The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Continental Realty Corp has paid $97 million, or about $29394/sf, for the 330,000-square-foot Shoppes at Webb Ginn retail property in Snellville, Ga, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta The Baltimore investor bought the...
Wilshire Unlimited LLC has paid $54 million, or $214,285/unit, for Terra Heights, a 252-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Hacienda Heights, Calif, investor purchased the property from Security Properties of Seattle, which was represented...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $50 million, or $231,481/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Next Wave Investors, which had bought it last year for $281...
City Chevrolet has paid $30 million, or $833,333/unit, for Nimitz Crossing, a 36-unit apartment property in San Diego The local car dealership purchased the property from its developer, Next Space Development, also of San Diego, which was...
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...