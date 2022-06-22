Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has broken ground for One Journal Square, a mixed-use property in Jersey City, NJ, that will have 1,723 apartment units and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space next to a PATH commuter transit station...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Dallas Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for September on Blazing Trails, a three-building industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas USAA Real Estate is developing the property, with more than 580,000 square feet, at Mark IV Parkway and...
Daily Herald Premier Design + Build Group has broken ground on a 438,750-square-foot industrial property in Elgin, Ill The Buffalo Grove, Ill, company is building the property at 2601 Mason Road, about 42 miles west of Chicago The property is being...
REJournalscom Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to lease 95,070 square feet of office space at Aon Center, a 27 million-sf office property in downtown Chicago The insurance company is leasing the space from the property’s owner, 601W Cos CBRE...
Dallas Morning News Prologis has plans to develop an eight-building business park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco REIT is building the industrial property on a more than 64-acre development site on the George Bush Turnpike at...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is building a four-story office property with 120,000 square feet in Plano, Texas The building is being planned for a development site along Parkwood Boulevard, just south of Windhaven Parkway, about 23 miles...
Phoenix Business Journal Leon Capital Group has bought more than 140 acres in Phoenix for a planned apartment and industrial project The Dallas investment company paid $395 million for the site, near the Loop 202 Freeway and Dobbins Road A total of...
Commercial Property Executive Eikon Therapeutics has agreed to pre-lease 285,000 square feet at Alexandria Center for Life Science, a 637,000-sf office and life-science property that is under construction in Millbrae, Calif The biotech company was...