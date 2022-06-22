Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $871 million of financing against the Valley and Bloom apartment property in the New York City suburb of Montclair, NJ The seven-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...
Knighthead Funding has provided $376 million of mortgage financing against the 204-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn The property, at 310 Gay St, was developed by an investor group led by Waud Capital Partners of...
Commercial Observer Columbia Property Trust has secured a $270 million mortgage against the 182,305-square-foot office building at 799 Broadway in Manhattan Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured The loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report HSBC Bank has provided $435 million of financing to facilitate Cortland’s purchase of Centerra, a 202-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Atlanta investor bought the property for $7475...
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...