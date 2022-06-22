Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Dallas Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for September on Blazing Trails, a three-building industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas USAA Real Estate is developing the property, with more than 580,000 square feet, at Mark IV Parkway and...
Bisnow Molto Properties is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 26 million square feet in Minooka, Ill, and Romeoville, Ill Minooka Ridge Business Park is being constructed at 1001 Midpoint Road in Minooka, about 50 miles...
Daily Herald Premier Design + Build Group has broken ground on a 438,750-square-foot industrial property in Elgin, Ill The Buffalo Grove, Ill, company is building the property at 2601 Mason Road, about 42 miles west of Chicago The property is being...
Dallas Morning News Prologis has plans to develop an eight-building business park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco REIT is building the industrial property on a more than 64-acre development site on the George Bush Turnpike at...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is building a four-story office property with 120,000 square feet in Plano, Texas The building is being planned for a development site along Parkwood Boulevard, just south of Windhaven Parkway, about 23 miles...
Phoenix Business Journal Leon Capital Group has bought more than 140 acres in Phoenix for a planned apartment and industrial project The Dallas investment company paid $395 million for the site, near the Loop 202 Freeway and Dobbins Road A total of...
Commercial Property Executive Eikon Therapeutics has agreed to pre-lease 285,000 square feet at Alexandria Center for Life Science, a 637,000-sf office and life-science property that is under construction in Millbrae, Calif The biotech company was...
Commercial Observer Columbia Property Trust has secured a $270 million mortgage against the 182,305-square-foot office building at 799 Broadway in Manhattan Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured The loan...