Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
ZMR Capital is aiming to acquire up to $2 billion of apartment properties over the next 12 months, up from the $13 billion of deals it completed over the past year It's doing that by broadening its geographic focus from its traditional markets, in...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has sold the 274-unit Mark at Midtown Park apartment property in Dallas The local private equity firm sold the property to CVG Properties, a Scottsdale, Ariz, investment company The sales price was not disclosed...
Nightingale Properties has struck a deal to buy the Atlanta Financial Center in the Buckhead area of Atlanta for $182 million, or just less than $200/sf It's turned to the CrowdStreet crowdfunding platform for a big chunk of equity for the purchase,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Properties Ltd has bought the Coconut Cove All-Suites Hotel in Clearwater Beach, Fla, for $118 million, or about $280,952/room The Delray Beach, Fla, investor acquired the 42-room property, at 678 South Gulfview,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Harrison Street has paid $455 million, or about $44672/sf, for a 101,851-square-foot medical-office building in Plantation, Fla The Chicago commercial real estate company bought the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliate of Arena Capital has sold the 130,558-square-foot Arena Shoppes retail property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $31 million, or about $23744/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, company sold the property to a company...