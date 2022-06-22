Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...
CBRE is projecting the New York City hotel sector to reach pre-pandemic levels of performance by 2024 That would represent a sharp rebound as the city had imposed onerous restrictions during the pandemic that severely hampered the hotel sector But...
The health of CMBS loans backed by single-tenant properties are a point of interest for many investors, as properties that rely on a lone tenant for all revenue generated are subject to risks that multi-tenant properties are...
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...
Revenue per available room for hotels across the country hit a record $10976 during the week through June 11, according to STR That level is up 107 percent from the same week in 2019, but does not take into account the effects of inflation It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district increased by 51 percent from the first quarter, to 62 million square feet, marking a historic high for...
As legislators begin to shift their focus to the upcoming midterm Congressional elections, regulators have become more influential in...
The last conduit deal to price saw its benchmark class come in at a spread of 158 basis points more than swaps That compares with a 100-bp spread for the year's first conduit, which had more conservative underwritten risk...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...