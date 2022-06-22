Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
ZMR Capital is aiming to acquire up to $2 billion of apartment properties over the next 12 months, up from the $13 billion of deals it completed over the past year It's doing that by broadening its geographic focus from its traditional markets, in...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has sold the 274-unit Mark at Midtown Park apartment property in Dallas The local private equity firm sold the property to CVG Properties, a Scottsdale, Ariz, investment company The sales price was not disclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookwood Capital Advisors has paid $275 million for the Maplewood Mall in St Paul, Minn The Nashville, Tenn, company, a specialist in redeveloping retail properties, bought the shopping center from...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $210 million of construction financing for the development of Ontario Ranch Business Park, a 168 million-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The three-year loan was provided by a national bank and will...
Nightingale Properties has struck a deal to buy the Atlanta Financial Center in the Buckhead area of Atlanta for $182 million, or just less than $200/sf It's turned to the CrowdStreet crowdfunding platform for a big chunk of equity for the purchase,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Properties Ltd has bought the Coconut Cove All-Suites Hotel in Clearwater Beach, Fla, for $118 million, or about $280,952/room The Delray Beach, Fla, investor acquired the 42-room property, at 678 South Gulfview,...