AZ Big Media An affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage has paid $255 million, or $16970/sf, for the 150,260-square-foot self-storage property at 12220 East Riggs Road in Chandler, Ariz The Ladera Ranch, Calif, company purchased the property from an...
Illinois News Seefried Properties has broken ground for O’Hare Logistics, an 80,053-square-foot industrial property in Mount Prospect, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2240 South Busse Road, about 22 miles west of Chicago It...
Associated Bank and Old National Bank each has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Carbon 31, a 403-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn The property, at 8100 31st Ave S, about 11 miles south of Minneapolis, is being...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $82 million, or $353,448/unit, for Foothill Ridge, a 232-unit apartment property in Upland, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from Virtu Investments of Larkspur, Calif, which had acquired it in 2018...
Crain’s New York Business Brooklyn, NY, investor Mendel Kaff has purchased two apartment buildings with 555 units in The Bronx, NY, for $169 million Kaff bought the properties from Lineage Properties of New York His Honeywell Towers LLC paid $105...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has broken ground for One Journal Square, a mixed-use property in Jersey City, NJ, that will have 1,723 apartment units and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space next to a PATH commuter transit station...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...