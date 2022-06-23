Log In or Subscribe to read more
Associated Bank and Old National Bank each has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Carbon 31, a 403-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn The property, at 8100 31st Ave S, about 11 miles south of Minneapolis, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $210 million of construction financing for the development of Ontario Ranch Business Park, a 168 million-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The three-year loan was provided by a national bank and will...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $871 million of financing against the Valley and Bloom apartment property in the New York City suburb of Montclair, NJ The seven-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...
Knighthead Funding has provided $376 million of mortgage financing against the 204-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn The property, at 310 Gay St, was developed by an investor group led by Waud Capital Partners of...
Commercial Observer Columbia Property Trust has secured a $270 million mortgage against the 182,305-square-foot office building at 799 Broadway in Manhattan Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured The loan...