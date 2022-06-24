Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Swedish retailer H&M is vacating the 60,000 square feet of space it occupies at the 87,000-sf retail property at 840 North Michigan Ave along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district The retailer was in talks...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Median monthly rents for apartments in Manhattan increased in May by 252 percent from last year to $4,000, a record level, according to brokerage Douglas Elliman Net effective average monthly rents,...
Illinois News Seefried Properties has broken ground for O’Hare Logistics, an 80,053-square-foot industrial property in Mount Prospect, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2240 South Busse Road, about 22 miles west of Chicago It...
AZ Big Media Logistics company KOAM has fully leased the 90,522-square-foot industrial property at 9310 South McKemy St, in Tempe, Ariz The company was represented in the lease by SIOR, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner of the...
Bisnow Molto Properties is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 26 million square feet in Minooka, Ill, and Romeoville, Ill Minooka Ridge Business Park is being constructed at 1001 Midpoint Road in Minooka, about 50 miles...
Daily Herald Premier Design + Build Group has broken ground on a 438,750-square-foot industrial property in Elgin, Ill The Buffalo Grove, Ill, company is building the property at 2601 Mason Road, about 42 miles west of Chicago The property is being...
REJournalscom Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to lease 95,070 square feet of office space at Aon Center, a 27 million-sf office property in downtown Chicago The insurance company is leasing the space from the property’s owner, 601W Cos CBRE...
Commercial Property Executive Eikon Therapeutics has agreed to pre-lease 285,000 square feet at Alexandria Center for Life Science, a 637,000-sf office and life-science property that is under construction in Millbrae, Calif The biotech company was...
Daily Herald Compasspoint Development has proposed building a 125-unit apartment property at the intersection of Hough and Liberty streets in Barrington, Ill, about 38 miles northwest of Chicago The local developer’s plans for the four-story...