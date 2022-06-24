Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blake Griggs Properties LLC has paid $204 million, or $30361/sf, for Village Shopping Center, a 67,192-square-foot retail center in Danville, Calif The local investment and development company purchased the property from Montair Associates of San...
PCCP LLC has provided $508 million of mortgage financing for the construction of Henley Place, a 178-unit apartment building in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Milwaukie, Ore The six-story building is being developed by Pahlisch Commercial of Bend,...
Parkview Financial has provided $225 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 2225 3rd Ave North in Birmingham, Ala The loan is designed to allow the property’s owner, EPT Holdings LLC, an investor group...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has paid $174 million, or $677,043/room, for the 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, RI The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property, constructed in 1969 on 10 acres on Goat Island, from New Jersey...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $65 million of mortgage financing against Skyline Lofts, a 332-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 10-year loan, which amortizes on a 30-year schedule,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan wasn’t paid off when it matured earlier this month A $126 million...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal A group of investors led by GNC Properties and Western Prime Holdings has paid $245 million, or $61454/sf, for the Mayhew Plaza Shopping Center, a 39,867-sqaure-foot retail center in Woodland Hills, Calif The...
Pyramid Cos has negotiated a five-year extension of the $430 million CMBS financing against its Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse, NY The financing, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-DSTY, was facing...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage has paid $255 million, or $16970/sf, for the 150,260-square-foot self-storage property at 12220 East Riggs Road in Chandler, Ariz The Ladera Ranch, Calif, company purchased the property from an...