San Antonio Business Journal Ground is breaking this fall on Prose New Braunfels, a 378-unit apartment property in New Braunfels, Texas Alliance Residential Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, is developing the 14-building project on a 35-acre at 216 South...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate has bought The Summit, a two-building office park near downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Boston investor acquired the eight-story property, with more than 240,000 square feet, from Pennybacker Capital of...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate is offering for sale McKinney & Olive, a 536,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood JLL has been tapped to market the 20-story property, which was built in 2016 It cost $225...
Dallas Morning News Westmount Realty Capital has sold Highland Bluffs, a 357-unit apartment property in Dallas An unidentified investor acquired the property, at 1615 John West Road, which consists of 28 three-story buildings with a mix of one- and...
Dallas Morning News MC Cos has bought the 238-unit Briarcrest Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Briarcrest, at 1330 MacArthur Drive, was built in 1983 and has two-bedroom units...
Crain’s Chicago Business Swedish retailer H&M is vacating the 60,000 square feet of space it occupies at the 87,000-sf retail property at 840 North Michigan Ave along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district The retailer was in talks...
REBusiness Online Trends International Inc, a manufacturer of stationery products, has renewed its 180,000-square-foot lease at 5110 West 74th St in Indianapolis for an additional seven years The Metuchen, NJ, company was represented by Avison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Median monthly rents for apartments in Manhattan increased in May by 252 percent from last year to $4,000, a record level, according to brokerage Douglas Elliman Net effective average monthly rents,...
AZ Big Media Logistics company KOAM has fully leased the 90,522-square-foot industrial property at 9310 South McKemy St, in Tempe, Ariz The company was represented in the lease by SIOR, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner of the...